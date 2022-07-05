TotemFi Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $206,903.56 and $9,798.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00148251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.29 or 0.00865329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016487 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

