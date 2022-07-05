Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

TSCO stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,937. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.46 and a 200 day moving average of $213.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

