TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 500,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

