Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 46,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

