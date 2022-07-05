Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of BK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,949. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

