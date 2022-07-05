Transform Wealth LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,649,000. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $2,746,264. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 27,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,713. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

