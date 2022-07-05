Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 2,318 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

