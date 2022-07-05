Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 7,195 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after buying an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,650 shares of company stock worth $3,665,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 29,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,904. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

