Transform Wealth LLC Sells 112,883 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,923 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

