Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Trading Up 7.7%

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98.
Trek Mining Company Profile (CVE:TREK)
