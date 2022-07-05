Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,704 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 226,149 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 39.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (NYSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.