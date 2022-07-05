Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 24217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

