Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 24217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market cap of C$27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.
About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)
See Also
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.