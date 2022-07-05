Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU opened at C$33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.77. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.