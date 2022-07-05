Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:TTAXF remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
