Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:TTAXF remained flat at $$1.32 during trading on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

