Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 7%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 3,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,225,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Tronox alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 634,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tronox by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.