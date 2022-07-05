TrueFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.97 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. TrueFi has a market cap of $36.23 million and $8.97 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

