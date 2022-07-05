Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,621 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $255,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830,363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,740,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

