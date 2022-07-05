Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,271 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

