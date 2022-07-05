Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,951 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $160,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 115,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

