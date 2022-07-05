Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $287,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.40.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

