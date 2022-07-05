Truist Financial Corp Has $207.88 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $207,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

