Truist Financial Corp Has $312.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $312,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

