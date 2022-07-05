Truist Financial Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $130.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Wingstop stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wingstop by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 88.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 83.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

