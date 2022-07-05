TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Achieves $23.46 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $833,412.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,512.15 or 1.00004619 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002617 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

