Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TRQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 933,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

