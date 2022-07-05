U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 208,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GROW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

