Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.43. Udemy shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 765 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

