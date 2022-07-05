Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.28

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 1409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,267,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

