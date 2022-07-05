Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.16

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 10451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGP. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

