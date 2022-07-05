UMB Bank N A MO Buys 66,280 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Blackstone by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares valued at $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

