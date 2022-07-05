UMB Bank N A MO Buys 7,077 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 89.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

