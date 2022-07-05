UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 131,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

