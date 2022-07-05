UMB Bank N A MO Has $20.38 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $171.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

