UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 329 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

