Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €11.32 ($11.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.70. Uniper has a 12 month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($44.22).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

