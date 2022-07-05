United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,981 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of United Rentals worth $66,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 26,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

URI opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.16 and its 200-day moving average is $310.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

