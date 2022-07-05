United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Up 27.4% in June

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 28,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,127,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $826,080.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,957,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 233.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

