Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,414 shares of company stock valued at $361,467 and have sold 147,031 shares valued at $4,704,992. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,310,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 108.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 90.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 570,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

