Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. Universal has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,020.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.