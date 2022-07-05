Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

