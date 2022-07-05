Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UNRV opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
