Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNRV opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

