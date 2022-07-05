Unslashed Finance (USF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $859.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $859.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00682020 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00089109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

