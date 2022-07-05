Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $61.82. Approximately 15,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 571,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

