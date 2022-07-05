Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 223,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

