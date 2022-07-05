Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.14

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.14 and last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 5228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

