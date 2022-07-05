Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

