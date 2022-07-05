Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Increased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. 2,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

