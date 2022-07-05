Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.