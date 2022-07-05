Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.