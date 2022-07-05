Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $0.99

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $561,802.86 and approximately $3,326.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00144367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.01031910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00089955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016437 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.